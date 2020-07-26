Martin P. McKeown
Albertville, Minn., formerly Sioux City
Martin Paul McKeown, 64, of Albertville, formerly of Sioux City, passed away peacefully at home on July 18, 2020.
Memorial services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Westbridge Church, 11600 Frankfort Parkway, in St. Michael, Minn. Visitation will be 9 a.m. until service time at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Peterson Chapel in St. Michael. A livestream of the service will be available on Facebook.
Marty was born in St. Louis Park, Minn., on Sept. 28, 1955. Marty graduated from Montevideo High School in 1974. He hired on with the Milwaukee Railroad two weeks later after his father handed him a job application saying, “Fill it out.” In 1978, he transferred to BNSF Railroad, moving to Willmar, Minn.
He married Sandra Kvanli in Montevideo on June 23, 1979. In 1980, he moved his young family to Sioux City, for consistent work with BNSF. They then moved again to Albertville in 2010, when he transferred to the Fridley hub. In 2012, he started working on the NorthStar commuter train, where he enjoyed interacting with daily commuters. Marty and his wife were in extended negotiations on when the retirement date would be at the time of his death.
A natural athlete, Marty spent many hours riding his 10-speed bike, the week before he died, amassing 145 miles.
He was active in his church, volunteering with the Royal Rangers program for 20 years, as well as teaching adult Sunday school classes and co-teaching pre-marriage classes with his wife.
Marty was also renowned for his skilled popcorn-making abilities, his grandchildren lovingly calling it “Poppa-corn.”
Marty was a fun-loving guy who frequently found ways to look on the bright side and especially enjoyed pulling a few legs. His quick wit, combined with always willing hands, made him a team player everyone wanted on their side. The day he died, it became clear God wanted Marty on his side.
Survivors include his wife; five children, Jacob (Kristi), Matthew (Amanda), Simon (Kim), Tadd (Ashley), and Mycah; grandchildren, Kassie, Will, Josiah, Lilly, Sophia, Alayna and one more expected in December 2020; and siblings, Faye Cavanaugh, Debbie (Jack) Daughters, Sue (Denny) Thorson, Pat (Terri) McKeown, Cindy (Doug) Gregoire, Lisa (Kelly) Thompson, and Lori (Doug) Galuk. Many nieces, nephews and cousins, all of whom he teased whenever the opportunity arose, also survive him. Recently Marty was referred to as, Everyone's favorite cousin.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Deborah McKeown; and brother-in-law, Dave Cavanaugh.
In lieu of flowers, donations are being accepted at Fathers for the Fatherless, to help feed, clothe and shelter fatherless children in need at https:/venturemiles.orgyVMarty.
