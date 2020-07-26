× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Martin P. McKeown

Albertville, Minn., formerly Sioux City

Martin Paul McKeown, 64, of Albertville, formerly of Sioux City, passed away peacefully at home on July 18, 2020.

Memorial services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Westbridge Church, 11600 Frankfort Parkway, in St. Michael, Minn. Visitation will be 9 a.m. until service time at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Peterson Chapel in St. Michael. A livestream of the service will be available on Facebook.

Marty was born in St. Louis Park, Minn., on Sept. 28, 1955. Marty graduated from Montevideo High School in 1974. He hired on with the Milwaukee Railroad two weeks later after his father handed him a job application saying, “Fill it out.” In 1978, he transferred to BNSF Railroad, moving to Willmar, Minn.

He married Sandra Kvanli in Montevideo on June 23, 1979. In 1980, he moved his young family to Sioux City, for consistent work with BNSF. They then moved again to Albertville in 2010, when he transferred to the Fridley hub. In 2012, he started working on the NorthStar commuter train, where he enjoyed interacting with daily commuters. Marty and his wife were in extended negotiations on when the retirement date would be at the time of his death.