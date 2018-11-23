Remsen, Iowa, formerly Maurice, Iowa
Martin Schreiner, 87, of Remsen, formerly of Maurice, entered into eternal life, surrounded by his family, Monday Nov. 19, 2018.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Remsen, with the Rev. William McCarthy officiating and Rev. Chinna Devaraj concelebrating. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, with military rites will be conducted by V.F.W. Post 3328 and American Legion Post 220 of Remsen. Visitation with family will be 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, with a parish rosary and vigil prayer service at 5 p.m., at Fisch Funeral Home & Monument in Remsen. Condolences may be sent online to www.fischfh.com.
Martin was born on May 18, 1931, in Remsen, the son of John P. and Katherine Schreiner. He attended St. Mary's Catholic School in Remsen. Martin served in the U.S Army from Jan. 19, 1953 to Dec. 1, 1954, in Korea. During his enlistment, one of his fondest memories was making several trips delivering toys and supplies to the orphanage in Korea, which gave him great joy.
After returning from the service, he married his sweetheart, Marie Stodden on Jan. 14, 1956. He started farming in the Remsen and Maurice area until 2015, at which time he retired. In 2018, he and his wife moved to Bavarian Meadows in Remsen.
Music, dancing, playing cards, and fishing were some of his greatest passions. Martin had a special talent playing his accordion to entertain his family and friends.
He was grateful to share his life with his wife of 62 years, Marie; his children and their spouses, Shyrl (Rick) Hoag of Moline, Ill., Susan (Michael) Mitchell of Waukee, Iowa, Larry (deceased), Daniel (Dee Ann) Schreiner of Atlantic, Iowa, and Linda (Tony) Rohlk of Sioux Center, Iowa; along with 12 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John P. and Katherine Schreiner; a son, Larry Schreiner; mother and father-in law, Francis and Sophie Stodden; two brothers and two sisters John, Roland, Elizabeth, and Mary.
Casket bearers will be his grandchildren.