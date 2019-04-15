Gilbert, Ariz., formerly Sioux City
Marvellyn J. "Ossie" (Galvin) Franken, 88, of Gilbert, former long-time resident of Sioux City, passed away peacefully on April 6, 2019, surrounded by family at Sunrise of Gilbert, a loving and caring memory care facility in Gilbert.
Ossie was born April 1, 1931, in Le Mars, Iowa, the youngest of four children of Leonard and Winnifred Osburn. She graduated from Sioux City East High School in 1949 and nurse’s training in 1951 from St. Vincent’s Hospital, where she then began a long career as a registered nurse.
She was working for internist, Dr. George Spellman in Sioux City, whom she respected immensely, when she met Jim Galvin, and they were married in Sioux City on May 31, 1954. They had seven children together, and Ossie spent many years selflessly caring for them while also working at Marian Health Center (formerly St. Vincent’s). She formed many great relationships at the hospital over the years. She had a wonderful sense of humor and a strong interest in politics. She was always available to assist family and friends when needed; she and her brother, Rodney served as devoted caregivers for their parents for many years until they passed on.
She moved to Phoenix with her youngest two children in 1986 to be with two of her other children, first grandchild and others that were to come later. She continued her nursing career for several more years, and met Bob Franken, a retired Air Force pilot, and a man she considered to be one of the kindest people she had ever known. They married in 1992 and enjoyed 17 wonderful years together, with a total of 20 grandchildren, before Bob passed away in 2009.
Ossie loved visiting Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia. She and Bob will be laid to rest there at a later date.
Survivors include sons, Jim (Adrienne), Tim (Karen), and Pat (Susie) Galvin; daughters, Mary (Kevin) Schield, Katie (Steve) Corner, Jeanne (Ken) LaFleur, and Karen (Tony) Kruse; 19 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
The family will be forever grateful for the love the Sunrise staff and Hospice caregivers had for Ossie – they hold a special place in our hearts.