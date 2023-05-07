Marvin Ahlquist

Sioux City

It is with a heavy heart that we share that Marvin Ahlquist earned his wings when his journey ended on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. We can take great comfort in knowing that he will be welcomed home by his wife Edith, whom he missed every day; son Jeff; parents; and brothers Melvin and Maynard.

Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 11, at First Presbyterian Church, 608 Nebraska Street, Sioux City, with visitation one hour prior to the service at 10 a.m. He will be laid to rest at Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements are with Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Morningside Chapel.

Gone is one of the kindest souls you would ever meet. He was always there to lend a helping hand with the added bonus of sharing his Swedish sense of humor. Throughout his life, he enjoyed fishing, snowmobiling, hearing a good joke, going to Indy 500 races and spending countless hours tinkering in his workshop where he could repair anything with "a little ingenuity" he would say. Rain or shine, he always started the day with a cup of coffee at his honorary table at Horizon Cafe sharing tall tales and solving the world's problems with his coffee shop buddies and brother Marlin.

Marvin was born in Concord, Iowa, to Harold and Verna Ahlquist on Jan. 20, 1936. He graduated from Bronson High School and served in the Army. He was united in marriage to Edith Schlotman on Sept. 29, 1958. Marvin worked his entire career at AB Dick Products in Sioux City and retired as Vice President. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church for over 50 years and served on many committees. During retirement, he cared for Prospect Hill as he wanted to help preserve Sioux City's history.

Marvin is survived by his daughter, Cheryl Ahlquist Anderson (Chuck); son Jason Ahlquist (Liz); grandchildren, Nick Bonn, Jessica Keller, Aaron Ahlquist, Wilson Ahlquist, and Sam Ahlquist; four great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Porter; brother, Marlin Ahlquist; and many in-laws, nieces and nephews.

We ask that you remember him through a random act of kindness for someone in his honor; that would truly make him smile.