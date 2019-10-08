Laurel, Neb.
Marvin D. Ellyson, 83, of Laurel, died Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at the Select Specialty Hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D.
Memorial services will be noon Saturday at the Church of All Nations in Sioux City. Burial of his cremated remains will be at a later date in Laurel (Neb.) Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to noon prior to services Saturday at the church.
Marvin Duane Ellyson was born on June 15, 1936, in Newcastle, Neb., to William Dexter and Grace May (Lawrence) Ellyson. He served in the U.S. Army at age 17 from March 14, 1955, to March 13, 1957. He married Marion Hansen on May 7, 1959, in Laurel.
He is survived by his wife, Marion of Laurel; daughter, Cynthia (Lonnie) Johns of Sergeant Bluff; four grandchildren; one great-grandson; former daughter-in-law, Kim (Mark) Strathman of Randolph, Neb.; sister, Jane Cochran of Norfolk, Neb.; and brother-in-law, Gordon (Harriet) Hansen of Dixon, Neb.
Marvin was preceded in death by his parents; son, Brian; three brothers, Lawrence, John and Louis at age 14; and a sister, Celia Hansen.
