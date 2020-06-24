× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Marvin D. Howard

Homer, Neb.

Marvin D. Howard, 90, of Homer, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020, at the Pender, Neb. hospital.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home in South Sioux City. Burial will be in Omaha Valley Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Marvin was born on Dec. 6, 1929, in rural Winnebago, Neb., the son of Louie and Naomi (Johns) Howard. He grew up in the Homer area and was drafted in 1951 into the U.S. Army. He was stationed in Germany for three years until he was honorably discharged.

Marvin married Joan Krumwiede on Aug. 20, 1954, at Salem Lutheran Church in Dakota City. To this union, two sons were born. The couple moved to a farm southeast of Winnebago and farmed there for five years before moving to their current farm in 1958, where they farmed and worked cows even up until a year ago.

Marvin enjoyed farming and being outside and mowing his yard. He was a member of the Homer American Legion.

Survivors include his wife, Joan, of Homer; and his grandson, Randy Howard, of Homer.

Marvin was preceded in death by his parents, Louie and Naomi Howard; his sons, Randy Dale Howard and Rodney Dean Howard; his brother, Gerald Howard; and his sister, Opal Matney.

To plant a tree in memory of Marvin Howard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.