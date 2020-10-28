Marvin E. Flewelling
Moville, Iowa
Marvin Earl Flewelling, 71, of Moville, passed away Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family.
A celebration of life will be 5:30 p.m. Monday at Moville United Methodist Church. Burial will be in Arlington Township Cemetery at a later date. Food and fellowship will be immediately following at the Crankshaft Bar and Grill on Moville's Main Street. Masks will be required at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.
Marvin was born on June 27, 1949, in Sioux City, the son of Thomas and Lily (Johnston) Flewelling. He grew up in the Moville area, graduating from Woodbury Central High School in 1968. Marvin was drafted into to the U.S. Army in early 1970 and was honorably discharged in late 1971.
He married the love of his life, Donna Cross, on July 30, 1977. Together they made their home in the Moville area. Over the years, Marv worked with heavy equipment in the family business, Flewelling Sand and Gravel and Flewelling Earth Moving. During winter months, he enjoyed working for the Woodbury County secondary roads department operating a maintainer clearing snow.
He was a member of Moville United Methodist Church and the American Legion Post 140 in Kingsley, Iowa. Marv enjoyed fishing and camping and was a car enthusiast. He loved driving anywhere for a road trip and hunting the road ditches for asparagus. He waved and honked at everyone during his everyday travels.
Survivors include his wife, Donna Flewelling of Moville; three children, Angie Campbell of Le Mars, Iowa, David (Linda) Flewelling of Moville, and Emily (Jeremy) Bellis of Onawa, Iowa; nine grandchildren, Hunter Campbell, Bennett Campbell, Kayla Jo Hill, Abbygail Flewelling, Dana Flewelling, Austin Flewelling, Andelin Bellis, Laken Bellis and Brynn Bellis; one great-grandchild, Sam Ray; a brother, Stan (Gloria) Flewelling of Moville; a sister, Bonny (Bill) Blair of Las Vegas, Nev.; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and son-in-law, Corey Campbell.
