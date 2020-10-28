Marvin E. Flewelling

Moville, Iowa

Marvin Earl Flewelling, 71, of Moville, passed away Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family.

A celebration of life will be 5:30 p.m. Monday at Moville United Methodist Church. Burial will be in Arlington Township Cemetery at a later date. Food and fellowship will be immediately following at the Crankshaft Bar and Grill on Moville's Main Street. Masks will be required at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.

Marvin was born on June 27, 1949, in Sioux City, the son of Thomas and Lily (Johnston) Flewelling. He grew up in the Moville area, graduating from Woodbury Central High School in 1968. Marvin was drafted into to the U.S. Army in early 1970 and was honorably discharged in late 1971.

He married the love of his life, Donna Cross, on July 30, 1977. Together they made their home in the Moville area. Over the years, Marv worked with heavy equipment in the family business, Flewelling Sand and Gravel and Flewelling Earth Moving. During winter months, he enjoyed working for the Woodbury County secondary roads department operating a maintainer clearing snow.