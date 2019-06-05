South Sioux City
Marvin E. Larson Jr., 72, of South Sioux City, passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019.
Visitation with the family will be 5 to 7 p.m. today at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City, 4125 Orleans Ave. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery.
Marvin Evan Thomas Larson Jr. was born on Nov. 7, 1946, in Lake Benton, Minn., the son of Marvin and Doris (Jensen) Larson Sr. He moved to Sioux Falls, S.D., with his family, where he attended school. In the early 1960s, Marvin moved to Sioux City. Marvin joined the U.S. Army in 1965, serving honorably until his discharge in 1968. Over the years, Marvin worked at John Morrell, Iowa Pork and Tyson (Iowa Beef).
He loved to fish all year around, gardening and watching the Cubs and Bears.
Marvin is survived by his four children, Jennifer Cooke of Sioux City, Michael Larson of Texas City, Texas, Jeff Johnson of Sioux City, and Melissa (Michael) Powell of League City, Texas; three grandchildren; three sisters; and one brother.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Sheron Johnson Larson; son, James Larson; brother, Rodney Larson; and one sister, Barbara Murray.