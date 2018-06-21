Granville, Iowa
Marvin E. Moos, 82, of Granville, passed away Tuesday, June 19, 2018, at a Sioux City hospital.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Granville, with the Rev. Dan Greving officiating and Deacon Rick Roder assisting. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, with military rites by the Granville Veterans. Visitation with the family will be 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, with a parish rosary and vigil prayer service all at 5 p.m., at the church. Visitation will resume 9:30 a.m. until service time Saturday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Fisch Funeral Home and Monument in Remsen, Iowa. Condolences may be sent online to www.fischfh.com.
Marv was born on Sept. 18, 1935, in Granville, to Henry and Lucille (McSpadden) Moos. He was raised in Granville and attended St. Joseph High School, graduating in 1954. He then entered the U.S. Army and was stationed in Fort Riley, Kan.
On June 29, 1955, he married Mary Louise Staab in Le Mars, Iowa. The couple lived in Kansas City, where Marv attended diesel mechanic school. They then moved to Le Mars, where Marv worked at Condon Motors. They later moved to Granville, where Marv owned Moos Salvage and later worked for the city of Granville along with many part-time jobs after his retirement.
Marv was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and Granville Fire Department and Rescue. He enjoyed bowling, camping and boating. Along with Mary Lou, they enjoyed weekends at their camper at West Okoboji. He was known for his humor and making friends with everyone he met.
Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Mary Lou of Granville; four children, Michelle (Rick) Van Heuvelen of Ocheyedan, Iowa, Denice (Chuck) Baum of Denton, Neb., David (Maureen) Moos of New Hope, Minn., and Melissa (Steve) Kelliher of Middleton, Wis.; 10 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two brothers, Dan (Nancy) Moos of McCook Lake, S.D., and Mike (Becky) Moos of Sioux City; and one sister, Lynn (Bob) McLarty of Benton, Ark.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Ken Moos.
Pallbearers will be Jeremy Mulder, Hunter and Tyler Baum, Nolan and Mason Kelliher and LeRoy Braden.