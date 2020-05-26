Marvin F. Schmitt
Remsen, Iowa
Marvin F. Schmitt, 79, of Remsen, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020, at his home.
Private services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Remsen, with the Rev. William McCarthy officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery. Viewing, keeping to the COVID-19 restrictions of 10 people at a time, will be 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Fisch Funeral Home & Monument in Remsen. Condolences may be sent online to www.fischfh.com.
Marvin was born on May 7, 1941, in Remsen, to Milton and Gertrude (Ruba) Schmitt. He attended St. Mary's Grade and High School, graduating in 1959. He then began farming south of Remsen and also worked construction in the area.
On Jan. 18, 1991, he married Donna Deiterman at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Remsen. The couple continued to farm south of Remsen. Their son, Brian, was born on Oct. 27, 1992. On Sept. 1, 2001, Marvin fractured his neck while working on his combine and since then has suffered multiple strokes and was considered a quadriplegic. Marvin, Donna and Brian have worked together since the accident in their quest of keeping the family farm going.
Marvin was a lifetime member of St. Mary's Catholic Church. He enjoyed farming, roller skating, ice skating, fishing, playing the organ and Pabst Blue Ribbon beer.
He is survived by his wife, Donna of Remsen; one son, Brian Schmitt of Remsen; his siblings, LaVonne (Allen) Gordon of Nederland, Colo., Ken (Marilyn) Schmitt of Remsen, and Ron (Sherri) Schmitt of Le Mars, Iowa; his in-laws, David (Kathy) Deiterman of Las Vegas, Nev., Denice (Doug) Peters of Denison, Iowa, and Diane Deiterman of Le Mars; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his father and mother-in-law, Vincent (Elizabeth) Deiterman; and his aunts and uncles.
Pallbearers will be Ken and Ron Schmitt, Eric Nelson, John Hodgen, Don Ruba and Duane Majeres.
