Paullina, Iowa

Marvin L. Gerstandt, 71, of rural Paullina, husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, passed away Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at his residence.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Church of Christ in Sutherland, Iowa. Burial will be in Liberty Township Cemetery, Calumet, Iowa. Visitation will be after 4 p.m. today, with the family present 5 to 7 p.m., at Eldridge Family Funeral Home in Paullina.

Marv was born on Feb. 6, 1948, in Cherokee, Iowa, to Herman and Delores Gerstandt. He had two younger siblings, Linda and Dennis. The family of five grew up on the family farm in the Larrabee, Iowa area. Marv was confirmed in the United Church of Christ faith as a boy. He played varsity football and graduated in 1966 from Cherokee High School. Following graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force where he eventually achieved the rank of sergeant E-4 and served as a nuclear weapons specialist.

