Marvin L. Gerstandt
Marvin L. Gerstandt

Paullina, Iowa

71, died Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. Service: Jan. 9 at 10:30 a.m., Church of Christ, Sutherland, Iowa. Burial: Liberty Township Cemetery, Calumet, Iowa. Visitation: Jan. 8, after 4 p.m., Eldridge Family Funeral Home, Paullina.

Service information

Jan 8
Visitation
Wednesday, January 8, 2020
4:00PM-7:00PM
Eldridge Family Funeral Home - Paullina
217 East Logan Street
Paullina, IA 51046
Jan 9
Service
Thursday, January 9, 2020
10:30AM-11:15AM
Church of Christ
203 So. Oak Street
Sutherland, Iowa 51058
