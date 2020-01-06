Marvin L. Gerstandt

You have free articles remaining.
Paullina, Iowa
71, died Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. Service: Jan. 9 at 10:30 a.m., Church of Christ, Sutherland, Iowa. Burial: Liberty Township Cemetery, Calumet, Iowa. Visitation: Jan. 8, after 4 p.m., Eldridge Family Funeral Home, Paullina.
To send flowers to the family of Marvin Gerstandt, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 8
Visitation
Wednesday, January 8, 2020
4:00PM-7:00PM
4:00PM-7:00PM
Eldridge Family Funeral Home - Paullina
217 East Logan Street
Paullina, IA 51046
217 East Logan Street
Paullina, IA 51046
Guaranteed delivery before Marvin's Visitation begins.
Jan 9
Service
Thursday, January 9, 2020
10:30AM-11:15AM
10:30AM-11:15AM
Church of Christ
203 So. Oak Street
Sutherland, Iowa 51058
203 So. Oak Street
Sutherland, Iowa 51058
Guaranteed delivery before Marvin's Service begins.