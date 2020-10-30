Marvin L. Manker

Sioux City

Marvin L. Manker, 89, of Sioux City, passed away Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at a Sioux City hospital.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, 1801 Morningside Avenue, in Sioux City. The Rev. Jay Denne of St. Luke Evangelical Lutheran Church will officiate. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, with a prayer service at 6 p.m., at the funeral home. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the family requests attendees wear a mask and observe social distancing.

Marvin was born on May 26, 1931, in Anthon, Iowa, the son of Lawrence and Clara (Bahmer) Manker. He served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Japan during the Korean War.

On Nov. 25, 1960, he was united in marriage to Jeanette Leffler. To this union four daughters were born, Deb (Ron) Speckmann, Sheryl (Clint) Herbert, Sandy (Gary) Reuter, and Cynthia (Don) Wiederin. They made their home in Sioux City, where he lived in the same house until his death. Marvin worked as a superintendent with Boswell and Irving F. Jensen Contractors.