Marvin L. Smith, 91, of Sioux City, passed away on April 17, 2019 at Countryside Care Center.
Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at First Christian Church. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel.
Marvin Smith was born on Jan. 20, 1928, in Colfax, Iowa, the son of Arnold and Veronica (Harkins) Smith. He moved from Colfax to Newton, Iowa, where he attended grade school. At the age of 14, the family moved to Des Moines where he graduated from Des Moines East High School in 1945.
He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in September 1945 at the age of 17. He served in the Occupation Force in the Far East (China and Japan). He was discharged in February 1948. Marvin received his bachelor's degree from Drake University and was elected to Phi Beta Kappa his senior year. He received his master's degree in biology from Drake University in 1958.
Marvin married Doris Patterson on May 31, 1953. They had two sons, Lolane and Dorin Smith. Doris died on Nov. 29, 1967. Marvin married Rosalyn Jenson (his wife of 49 years) on July 12, 1969. They had a daughter, Telene Smith.
Marvin taught high school science course at East High School for 29 of his 35 teaching years. He taught at Leeds High School for two years and, before that, for four years at Chariton (Iowa) High School. He was considered a gifted teacher who not only taught students science but taught them how to study. Marvin received the Distinguished Educator Award from Morningside College in 1983 and prior to that was named the Outstanding Young Educator by the Sioux City Jaycees.
In the summer, Marvin held many different jobs including tumor research, Youth Conservation Corp leader and National Science Foundation advanced education.
Marvin was a member of Tri Beta honorary biological society, Phi Beta Kappa and First Christian Church in Sioux City. At First Christian Church, he served as property chairman, vice president of the congregation, deacon and worked many volunteer hours for the church at their fund raising stand at Tyson Event Center. He was chairman of the fundraising committee for many years.
Marvin enjoyed hunting and fishing during all seasons. He especially enjoyed duck and turkey hunting with Mel Forsling and Lee Olsen. When not hunting or fishing, Marvin loved spending time in his garage. He was very inventive and creatively solved many mechanical problems. Garage time was his time to relax and think.
Marvin is survived by his wife, Rosalyn; three children, Lolane and his wife, Debbie of Des Moines, Dorin and his wife, Carrie of Carlisle, Iowa, and Telene and her husband, Mike Bettcher of Oshkosh, Wis.; seven grandchildren, Kayla Smith, Jerod Smith and his partner, Megan Kelly, Shanen and her husband, Beau Ebersole and Dorisa and her husband, Michael Simpson; great-grandchildren, Addie, Jo and Wyatt Ebersole, Lilly and Ashton Simpson, and Charlotte Smith; a brother, Jack Smith and his wife, Teresa from Robins, Iowa; and a brother-in-law, Duane Patterson from Melbourne, Iowa.
Marvin was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Jerry Smith; and his first wife, Doris.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Marvin's name may be directed to the First Christian Church Building Fund.