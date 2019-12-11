Sioux City

Marvin L. Sorenson, 61, died Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at an Omaha hospital.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City. A visitation will begin one hour prior to service time on Thursday at the funeral home.

Marvin Lee Sorenson was born on Feb. 7, 1958, in Sioux City, the son of Milton and Leota (Kuehl) Sorenson. He was a 1976 West High School graduate.

After graduating, Marvin worked at Wilson Trailer and later for Erwin Painting and most recently at Blankenship Painting. He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, and working on his Jeep. Marvin was a avid football fan, with the Detroit Lions as his favorite team. He was a great vegetable gardener, and loved sharing his produce with everyone. Marvin enjoyed listening to music, especially the blues.

Marvin is survived by his son, Austin Barker; parents, Milton and Leota Sorenson; brothers, Mitch (Sue) Sorenson and Michael Sorenson; nieces, Lauren Rife and Anna Sorenson; other relatives; and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents.