Dakota City
Lt. Col. Marvin M. Andersen, FA U.S. Army, Ret., 98, of Dakota City, passed away Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at his home, comforted by family.
Services will be 1 p.m. Thursday at the Scottish Rite Temple in Sioux City, with Neil Peck, C.S. officiating. Interment will be 10:15 a.m. Friday at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis, with military rites. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until service time Thursday, with a Masonic service at 12:30 p.m., at the temple. Arrangements are under the direction of Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Homes. Online condolences may be offered at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Marvin was born on Nov. 8, 1920, in Blair, Neb., to John Christian and Armilda Jane (Burcham) Andersen. He married Evelyn Williams on Feb. 8, 1941, in Omaha. To this union, five children were born.
Marvin served in the U.S. Army from 1942 to 1969. During his service to our country, Marvin was in the infantry in Italy, France and Germany during World War II, was battlefield commissioned as 2nd Lt. for valor in 1944, and commanded an artillery company during the Korean Conflict. He was awarded the prefix 5 for Nuclear Weapons Employment qualified, and in 1963 served under Gen. Creighton Abrams, writing the artillery and nuclear portions of the new defense plan for Western Europe. Marvin inspected nuclear capable units during the Vietnam War, and was awarded 32 medals and decorations including the Combat Infantry Badge, Bronze Star with V device and three Oakleaf Clusters, Bronze Star Medal, and two Purple Hearts.
Marvin was a member of the Kiwanis International and was the Distinguished President for South Sioux City Kiwanis Club, Distinguished Lt. Governor of Division 13, and was Distinguished Governor for Nebraska and Iowa. Marvin was a Mason for 77 years. He was the Worshipful Master Alpha Lodge, Worshipful Master Omadi Lodge, Knight Commander of the Court of Honor - Sioux City Scottish Rite, and Honorary Inspector General 33rd degree.
Marvin lived a lifetime of service to his country, his family and his creator. He served as a shining example of what it is to be a leader. Marvin was also an avid hunter and fisherman and took great pride in his garden. His absence will be deeply felt through the generations he left behind, but all are thankful for the many years they were given to learn from, laugh with and love him.
Those left to cherish his memory include his beloved wife of 78 years, Evelyn; children, Judith (Ronald) Box of Lebanon, Tenn., Marvin J. (Cheryl) Andersen of South Sioux City, James (Kim) Andersen of Mizpah, Minn., Joan (John) Fickler of Dakota City, and Joyce (Wayne) Deilke of Woodbury, Minn.; 16 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Marvin was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Milton, David and John; son-in-law, James Barrett; and great-grandson, Brant Barrett.