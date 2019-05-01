North Sioux City
Marvin "Bud" M. Shadbolt, 91, of North Sioux City, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019, at a local hospital.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Elk Point, S.D., with the Rev. Erik Olson officiating. Burial will follow after the luncheon in Bluff View Cemetery, Vermillion, S.D. Visitation will be 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., all at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Kober Funeral Home in Vermillion. Condolences may be posted online to www.koberfuneralhome.com.
Marvin "Bud" was on born Dec. 23, 1927, in Wynot, Neb., to Albert and Rose (Johnson) Shadbolt. He attended schools in the Elk Point and Vermillion areas. He joined the U.S. Army in 1946 and entered the paratroopers. He was discharged in 1948.
On Oct. 22, 1948, he was united in marriage to Doris I. Gunderson. They farmed near Volin, S.D. until March 1956. During this time, he also had a gravel truck and worked as a carpenter at Gavins Point Dam near Yankton, S.D.
After quitting farming, he moved the family to Pierre, S.D. and worked on the Oahe Dam until 1962. Then they moved to Chamberlain, S.D. and worked on the Big Bend Dam until 1966. The family moved to McCook Lake, S.D. in March 1966 and later to Jefferson, S.D. and then North Sioux City.
He was a member of the Carpenter Union Local 948 in Sioux City. After retiring in 1990, he continued to do residential remodeling and building.
He was an avid sports fan. He enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren play sports. He was also an avid USD football and basketball fan, attending their home games. He enjoyed holidays, family get-togethers and playing cards and dominoes with family and friends.
Those who remain to mourn his passing are his wife, Doris; daughter, Sheila Ogan and Roger Modlin of Jefferson; three sons, Gary (Barb) of Jefferson, Keith of Sioux City, and Dennis (Frances) Bigbear of Sioux City; nine grandchildren, Trisha, Troy, Trevor, Andrea, Stephanie, Michael, Ashli, Alisha and Katy Jo; nine great-grandchildren; sister, Barb Mount of Platte, S.D.; a brother, Russell Shadbolt of Pomona, Calif.; several nieces and nephews; Monika Knutson, who he loved like a daughter; best friends, Vern Ficken and Joe Harbaugh; former son-in-law, Phillip Ogan; and former daughter-in-law, June Ristau.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two infant sons, David and Ronald; siblings, Margaret, Shirley, Jeanette, Kenneth, Rodney and Stephen; granddaughter, Amy; and five great-grandchildren.