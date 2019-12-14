Marvin Vogel

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Mr. Vogel was a lifelong member of Dover Avenue Alliance Church, where he served in almost every role, from teaching Sunday school to serving as an elder. He loved his church and cared deeply for the people who were a part of it. He had a keen interest in mission work that took him around the world, highlighted by a mission trip to China in 1983. He and Joy hosted dozens of missionaries in their home and maintained meaningful relationships with many of them. Joy passed away on March 29, 2017, in Orange City, after more than 57 years of marriage.

Marv was always an idea guy, and friends have commented that he had an enthusiasm for life and always had something to tell you about. He enjoyed technology, photography, computers, trains, flying, and airplanes. He was also active in the community, participating as a member of Gideons International, the Lions Club, and the Orange City Development Corporation.