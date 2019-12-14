Orange City, Iowa
Marvin Vogel, 81, of Orange City, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at Prairie Ridge Care Center in Orange City.
Memorial service will be 2:30 p.m. today at Dover Avenue Alliance Church in Orange City. The Revs. Timothy Poferl and Ron Wheeler will officiate. Interment will be prior to the service in West Lawn Cemetery at Orange City. There will be a family prayer service at 1:30 p.m. today at the church. Arrangements are with Oolman Funeral Home in Orange City. You may express your sympathy at www.oolman.com.
Albert Marvin was born on Jan. 16, 1938, in Orange City, the son of Andrew and Jennie (Reinders) Vogel. He was raised in Orange City, where he attended Orange City Christian School and graduated from Orange City High School in 1955. He then enrolled at the LeTourneau Technical College in Longview, Texas, graduating in 1957 with an associate degree. He went on to complete his bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering in 1960 from the North Dakota Agricultural College in Fargo.
He was united in marriage to Joy Jeannine Johnson on Aug. 16, 1960, in Le Mars, Iowa. They made their home in Orange City, where he led the industrial sale efforts for Diamond Vogel Paint and built relationships with companies across the Midwest. In the early 70s, he became interested in powder coatings and championed the idea throughout his career. He was instrumental in positioning the company in entering powder coating manufacturing in 1998.
You have free articles remaining.
Mr. Vogel was a lifelong member of Dover Avenue Alliance Church, where he served in almost every role, from teaching Sunday school to serving as an elder. He loved his church and cared deeply for the people who were a part of it. He had a keen interest in mission work that took him around the world, highlighted by a mission trip to China in 1983. He and Joy hosted dozens of missionaries in their home and maintained meaningful relationships with many of them. Joy passed away on March 29, 2017, in Orange City, after more than 57 years of marriage.
Marv was always an idea guy, and friends have commented that he had an enthusiasm for life and always had something to tell you about. He enjoyed technology, photography, computers, trains, flying, and airplanes. He was also active in the community, participating as a member of Gideons International, the Lions Club, and the Orange City Development Corporation.
Survivors include his four children, Douglas Vogel and his wife, Jennifer, and Mark Vogel and his wife, Patricia, all of Orange City, Lisa Vogel of Blaine, Minn., and Vangie and her husband, Jason Salminen of Chaska, Minn.; five grandchildren, Adam Vogel and his wife, Hanna of Denver, Colo., David Vogel and his wife, Tara of Minneapolis, Emily Vogel of Orange City, and Sammy Salminen and Georgia Salminen, both of Chaska; three brothers, George Vogel, Frank Vogel and Art Vogel and his wife, Shirley, all of Orange City; two sisters, Bertha Stephenson of Sioux City, and Margaret and her husband, Roger Roghair of Orange City; and two brothers-in-law, Verdell Johnson and his wife, Marian of Cleghorn, Iowa, and Darrell Johnson and his wife, Nora of Faulkton, S.D.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Karen; an infant sister, Mary Jane; a brother and his wife, John and Doris Vogel; and two sisters-in-law, Joyce Vogel, and Lois Vogel; and a brother-in-law, Patrick Stephenson.
Memorials may be directed to the Christian and Missionary Alliance.