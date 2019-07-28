Cherokee, Iowa
86, died Thursday, July 25, 2019. Service: July 30 at 10:30 a.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church. Burial: Oak Hill Cemetery, with military rites. Visitation: July 29 from 2 to 7 p.m., Boothby Funeral Home.
Cherokee, Iowa
