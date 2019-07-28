{{featured_button_text}}

Cherokee, Iowa

86, died Thursday, July 25, 2019.  Service:  July 30 at 10:30 a.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church.  Burial:  Oak Hill Cemetery, with military rites.  Visitation:  July 29 from 2 to 7 p.m., Boothby Funeral Home.

the life of: Marvin W. Peterson
