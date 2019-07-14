Sioux City
Marvin Young, 55, of Sioux City, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, July 4, 2019.
Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at Heartland Community Baptist Church, with Pastor Gene Stockton officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.
Marvin was born on May 10, 1964 in Sioux City, and attended West High School. He owned and operated Young Tree Service for many years, along with working other various jobs in the Siouxland area.
Left behind to cherish his memory are his wife, Amanda Young; daughters, La'Tasha and Sarah Young; stepchildren, Liberty Moore and Deshawn Hieb; his mother, Sarah Young; brothers, Eddy, Dennis (Amanda), and Christopher Young; sisters, Denise, Linda and Heather Young; along with many other extended family and friends.
Marvin was preceded in death by his father, Edward Young; and his grandparents.