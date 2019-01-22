Blencoe, Iowa
Mary A. Dehn, 92, of Blencoe, passed away Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, at Pleasant View Care Center in Whiting, Iowa.
Services will be 3 p.m. Wednesday at Blencoe United Church of Christ, with the Rev. Linda Boggs officiating. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery, Blencoe. Visitation will be 2 p.m. until service time Wednesday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Rush Family Care Service in Onawa, Iowa. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.rushfamilycareservice.com.
Mary was born on Dec. 23, 1926, in Blencoe, the daughter of Harry and Lenore (Hogue) Williams. Mary graduated from Blencoe High School and then attended Morningside College in Sioux City.
She married George Dehn on March 16, 1947, in Blencoe. To this union three children were born, Mike, Diane, and Phil. The couple were lifelong farmers in the Blencoe area.
She enjoyed studying family history. She also enjoyed baking, especially Santa Claus cookies. Mary was a member of Blencoe United Church of Christ and Woman's Fellowship. She was also a member of P.E.O.
Survivors include her husband, George Dehn of Whiting; her children, Mike (Mary Jo) Dehn of Blencoe, Diane Stangel of Onawa, and Phil (Nancy) Dehn of Omaha; grandchildren, Matt (Margie) Dehn, Mark (Jenny) Dehn, Mitch (Theresa) Dehn, Aaron (Jessica) Stangel, Dr. Allison (Dr. Brandon) Kovar, Laura Dehn, and Hannah Dehn; and 10 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Lenore (Hogue) Williams; two brothers, Robert Williams and Frank Williams; and son-in-law, Jim Stangel.