Sarasota, Fla., formerly Sioux City
Mary A. (Terry) Grandle, 92, of Sarasota, formerly of Sioux City, passed away Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, after a long battle with Parkinson's disease.
Memorial services will be 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 25, at First United Methodist Church, 104 So. Pineapple Ave., in Sarasota. Condolences may be given at www.GriffithCline.com.
She was born in Janesville, Wis., on Christmas Eve in 1925, to Russell and Emma (Wistrom/Sorenson) Terry. She married Raymond W. Grandle in Rockford, Ill. on Sept.22, 1946.
Ray and Mary Grandle purchased Sioux City radio station KSCJ in 1972 and sold the station upon their retirement in 1981. Mary spent more than 50 years in the broadcast industry as a bookkeeper for several media companies in the Midwest before retiring to Longboat Key, Fla.
While in Sarasota, she used her bookkeeping skills to become an active volunteer and life member of the Sarasota Memorial Hospital Auxiliary. She was also a faithful member of First United Methodist Church and an avid bridge and tennis player taking time out only to travel with her husband and family.
Survivors include her loving husband of 72 years, Raymond W. Grandle; her daughter, Ruth Grandle; brothers, John (Jutta) Terry and& Kenneth (Grace) Terry; a sister, Virginia (Terry) Deyer; two grandsons; three great-grandchildren; and 26 nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Margaret Terry, and Jane (Terry) Shumway; and a brother, Martin Terry.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation Parkinson's Research (www.donations@michaeljfox.org).