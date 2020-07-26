Mary A. Kneifl

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mary A. (Beacom) Kneifl

South Sioux City

Mary A. (Beacom) Kneifl, 89, of South Sioux City, passed peacefully on July 24, 2020.

A Celebration of life will be held at a future date.

Mary was born Aug. 30, 1930, to Paul R. Beacom and Kathline "Kay" Beacom.

Mrs. Kneifl is survived by her children, Debrah S. (Roger) Sieck, Francis J. (Jamie) Kneifl and Denise K. Waddell; granddaughters, Amanda M. (Brad) Bass and Ashley S. (Troy) Hayes; brothers, Paul Q. (Diane) Beacom, Richard J. "Dick" Beacom and Gerald "Jerry" Beacom; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband, Frank J. Kneifl; and sisters, Joanne Boyens and Veronica Frost.

Memorials in Mrs. Kneifl's name are being established at Hospice of Siouxland and Discalced Carmelite Nuns of Sioux City, Iowa.

