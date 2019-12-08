Kingsley, Iowa

Mary A. Koetke, 91, of Kingsley, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at Lawton Senior Living in Lawton, Iowa.

Services will be 11 a.m. Monday at First Lutheran Church in Kingsley, with Pastor Jason Letsche officiating. Burial will be in Arlington Township Cemetery at Moville, Iowa. Visitation will be 9 a.m. to service time Monday at the church. Online condolences may be sent to rohdefh.com.

Mary Alice Cope was born Dec. 13, 1927, in Peru, Neb., the daughter of Guy W. and Alvie (Hart) Cope. Mary grew up on a farm south of Peru, attending Honey Creek country school until finishing the eighth grade after which she attended Peru High School, graduating in 1945. She began her college education at Peru State in Nebraska, and years later, acquired her degree at Westmar College in Le Mars, Iowa. She began teaching in southeastern Nebraska, and later moved to northern Nebraska for four years before teaching in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. Following her teaching in Nebraska, she moved to Kingsley, where she taught in the Kingsley-Pierson School system for 36 years, retiring in the spring of 1995.

