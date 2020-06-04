Mary Ann Bobolz
Hartley, Iowa
Mary Ann Bobolz, 86, of Hartley, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Community Memorial Health Center in Hartley.
Private graveside services will be 1:30 p.m. Saturday in Pleasant View Cemetery, Hartley, with the Rev. Chris Nitzel officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Warner Funeral Home in Spencer Iowa. Condolences may be sent online to www.warnerfuneralhome.com.
Mary Ann, the daughter of Julius and Hilda (Steffen) Petersen, was born on Oct. 13, 1933, in Sutherland, Iowa. Her family lived for one and a half years near Sutherland and Moneta, Iowa, and then moved to farm near Hartley. She attended rural school until the fifth grade, when she attended Hartley Public Schools, graduating from Hartley High School in 1952. She was baptized on March 20, 1941 and confirmed on May 25, 1947 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Hartley.
Mary Ann married Curtis Dale Bobolz on June 3, 1956 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Hartley. After their marriage, they continued to live in Hartley, where she raised her family and worked as a bookkeeper for Security State Bank for six years, Community Memorial Hospital for 31 years and the City of Hartley for seven years until her retirement in 2001 after 44 years.
She was an active member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Hartley, where she was a Sunday school teacher. She was also a member of the Ladies Aid, The Couples Club, Aid Association for Lutherans and the American Legion Auxiliary.
Left to cherish her memory are one son, David Bobolz and his wife, Simone of Greeley, Colo.; a daughter-in-law, Roxanne Bobolz of Sergeant Bluff; grandson, Cody (Jennifer) Bobolz of Shelby, Neb.; one stepgrandson, Justin (Ashlee) Johnson of Elmhurst, Ill.; four great-grandchildren, Kennedy and Hadley Bobolz and Brooklyn and Cameron Johnson; other relatives; and many friends.
Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Curtis in 2009; a son, Roger in 2017; and four brothers, Rex, Rudy, Raynard and Emory Petersen.
Pallbearers will be Kelly Lux, Brad and Randy Bobolz, Jerry, Thomas, Carl, Paul, and Steve Petersen, and Terry and Dan Thomsen. Honorary pallbearers will be Art Schuenemann and Neil Petersen.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.