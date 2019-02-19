Yankton, S.D., formerly Wynot, Neb.
Mary Ann Hans, 91, of Yankton, formerly of Wynot, passed peacefully to her heavenly father, on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Holy Family (Sacred Heart) Catholic Church in Wynot, with the Rev. Eric Olsen and Rev. Jeremy Hans officiating. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, with a vigil service at 7 p.m., at the church. Visitation will resume 9:30 a.m. until service time Friday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington, Neb.
Mary Ann is survived by her 11 children and their spouses, Colleen (Jim) Tullis of Aurora, Colo., Jim (Lori) Hans of Wynot, Susan Brewer of Broomfield, Colo., Karen (Dale) Wieseler of Yankton, Kathy (Don) Zeisler of Omaha, Sally (Jeff) Modde of Columbus, Neb., Dale (Missy) Hans of South Sioux City, Barbara Hans of Arvada, Colo., Rob (Lynn) Hans of Norfolk, Neb., Dan (Arlene) Hans of Lincoln, Neb., and Patrick Hans of Lincoln; 20 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; sister, June (Linus) Lange of Bow Valley, Neb.; and brothers, Charles (Jenny) Schulte of Emerson, Neb., and Marty Schulte of Yankton.