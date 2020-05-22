× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Mary Ann Lindgren

Odebolt, Iowa, formerly Arthur, Iowa

MaryAnn Lindgren, 93, of Odebolt, formerly of Arthur, went to be with her Lord and Savior Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at the Odebolt Specialty Care.

MaryAnn participated in the Medical Body Donation Program. A celebration of life and graveside services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Christensen-Van Houten Funeral Home in Odebolt. Condolences may be sent online at www.christensenvanhouten.com.

MaryAnn (Lindberg) Lindgren was born on March 13, 1927, in Crawford County near Boyer, Iowa, to Floyd and Fidelia (Greene) Lindberg. The family moved to Ida County in 1930, where she attended rural schools. She attended the Arthur Methodist Church and later Arthur Evangelical Free Church where she became an active member, serving in various capacities. She accepted Christ as her personal Savior when she was 12.

MaryAnn graduated from Ida Grove High School in 1944. She continued her education at Mounds Midway School of Nursing in St. Paul, Minn., where she graduated in 1948. MaryAnn worked at Ida Grove Hospital, Morningside Health Care and Sealed With A Kid daycare.