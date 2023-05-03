Mary Ann Mousel
Sioux City
Mary Ann Mousel, 96, of Sioux City passed away Sunday, April 30, 2023, at her residence surrounded by her family.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 6, at St. Michael's Catholic Church – Holy Cross Parish. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. with a Rosary starting at 4 p.m. and a Vigil Service starting at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 5, at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel in Sioux City. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Mary Ann was born March 11, 1927, to Joseph and Mary (Goetzinger) Ruden in Oyens, Iowa. She attended St. Catherine School in Oyens. She married her best friend, LeRoy Mousel, on July 12, 1951. They moved to Sioux City that same year and have called it home ever since. To this marriage they had six children. Mary Ann and Leroy loved to make ceramics and take care of their garden together. Leroy passed away in 1988. While raising six children they also took care of foster babies for many years. They were involved with St. Boniface Church as well as the Heelan Parent Board for many years. Mary Ann married Melvin Von Arb on July 14, 1990 in Sioux City. Together they enjoyed doing Hospice Care, canning food, and traveling the world. Melvin passed away in 1998. She will be remembered as being a strong mother and grandmother who had an incredible amount of faith. She lived her faith by always being the first to reach out to someone in need.
She is survived by her six children Steve (Deb Clayton) Mousel, Mike (Sherri) Mousel, Mary Jayne Mousel, Fred Mousel, Joe (Cathy) Mousel all of Sioux City, and Donna Ludwig of Emerson, Neb.; 16 grandchildren Heather (Dan) Jenkins, Matt (Ginny) Mousel, Stacy (Steve Graham) Mousel, Christie Mousel, Jeny (Terry) Tew, Laura (Stan) Knutson, Elizabeth Mousel, Billy (Kelsey) Mousel, Sara (Jonathan Blanton) Mousel, Anna (Devon), Jonathan Ludwig, Jared Ludwig, Katie (Sam) Ludwig, Cari Ludwig, Thomas (Allison) Mousel, Daniel (Abigail) Mousel; 30 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; brother, Tom Ruden; two sisters, Jeanne Woll, and Cy Ahlers; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Leroy Mousel; second husband, Melvin Von Arb; parents, Joseph and Mary Ruden; six brothers Silvius Ruden, Harold Ruden, Walter Ruden, Ray Ruden, Joe Ruden, and Eldon Ruden; two sisters Erma Bush and Florence Madsen; mother-in-law Rose Mousel; sister-in-law, Jeanne Beaulieu; and brother-in-law Darrell Mousel.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools.