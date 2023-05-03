Mary Ann was born March 11, 1927, to Joseph and Mary (Goetzinger) Ruden in Oyens, Iowa. She attended St. Catherine School in Oyens. She married her best friend, LeRoy Mousel, on July 12, 1951. They moved to Sioux City that same year and have called it home ever since. To this marriage they had six children. Mary Ann and Leroy loved to make ceramics and take care of their garden together. Leroy passed away in 1988. While raising six children they also took care of foster babies for many years. They were involved with St. Boniface Church as well as the Heelan Parent Board for many years. Mary Ann married Melvin Von Arb on July 14, 1990 in Sioux City. Together they enjoyed doing Hospice Care, canning food, and traveling the world. Melvin passed away in 1998. She will be remembered as being a strong mother and grandmother who had an incredible amount of faith. She lived her faith by always being the first to reach out to someone in need.