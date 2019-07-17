Sioux City
Mary Ann Petty, 77, of Sioux City, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
Memorial services will be 10 a.m. Thursday at the Holy Cross Parish-St. Michael Worship Site, with the Rev. Peter Nguyen and Rev. Jerome Cosgrove as Concelebrants. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. today, with family present at 6 p.m. and a vigil service at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences can be offered at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Mary Ann was born on Dec. 19, 1941, to Russell and Margaret Keller, in Pierre, S.D. Early in her childhood, her family moved to Sioux City, where she attended school at Hawthorne, St. Michael, graduating from Heelan High School in 1959.
Mary Ann married Milton Petty in 1960. She was very involved with her children as they were growing up. Mary Ann and Milt had the privilege of their mothers living with them in their late years. She worked at Sears for 17 years and retired from Dennis Supply Company after 17 years.
Mary Ann also spent many years active in circle work at St. Michael Catholic Church. She enjoyed many trips with her family and also many sister trips. Mary Ann also loved having her friends and family over for good times and card games.
Mary Ann is survived by her sons, Mark (Jenny) Petty of Dakota Dunes, and Matt (Theresa) Petty of Sioux City; daughters, Marcia (Ruben) Vazquez of Dodge City, Kan., Michele (Doug) Harris of Sioux City, and Mary Pat Acero of Sioux City; 15 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; sister, Sister Myrtle Keller of Philadelphia, Pa.; brother, Henry Keller of Sioux City; sister-in-law, Mary Julia (Wayne) Kerkegaard of Lenexa, Kan.; brother-in-law, Bob (Patty) Petty of Sioux City; and many nieces and nephews.
Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Milt in 2016; infant son, Michael; sister, Rita Crake; and brother, Robert Keller.
A special thank you to Matt and Theresa Petty for the care in their home and to Sister Myrtle Keller for all the devoted hours of care giving.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be designated to Hospice of Siouxland, Bishop Heelan High School, Holy Cross Parish-St. Michael Church, Bickford Cottage, or the Medical Mission Sisters of Philadelphia.