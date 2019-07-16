{{featured_button_text}}

Sioux City

77, died Sunday, July 14, 2019. Memorial service: July 18 at 10 a.m., St. Michael Catholic Church. Burial: Calvary Cemetery. Visitation: July 17 from 4 to 8 p.m., Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.

the life of: Mary Ann Petty
