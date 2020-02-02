Mary 'Annette' Vandenberg
View Comments

Mary 'Annette' Vandenberg

{{featured_button_text}}
Mary Vandenberg

Annette Vandenberg

Sioux City

Mary "Annette" Vandenberg, 80, of Sioux City, died Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at Holy Spirit Retirement Home in Sioux City.

Services will be 11 a.m. Monday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Ponca, Neb. Burial will be in Calvary at South Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be 2 to 4 p.m. today, with a rosary at 3:30 p.m. and a prayer service at 4 p.m.,, at Larkin Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, 2320 Outer Drive North.

Mary "Annette" Sullivan, the daughter of Daniel and Marie (Andersen) Sullivan, was born on Jan. 16, 1940, in Ponca. She graduated from high school in Ponca.

On Feb. 6, 1960, Annette was united in marriage with Raymond J. Vandenberg. She was employed as an administrative assistant at St. Luke's Hospital and then IBP. Annette also worked many years providing childcare in her home. She retired while working in food service for the South Sioux City School System. Raymond died on Feb. 3, 2015.

Annette was an avid Husker fan and greatly loved dogs.

Annette is survived by her children, Richard Vandenberg of South Sioux City, Deb Klaiber of Lyman, S.C., and Joan Vandenberg-Meyer of Overland Park, Kan.; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; siblings, Nick Sullivan of Ponca, Catherine Haden of Lincoln, Neb., Dan Sullivan of Sioux Falls, S.D., Mary Summers of Minneapolis, Marge Meinen of Spirit Lake, Iowa, Elaine Tillman of Le Mars, Iowa, Joan Taylor of Ponca, and John Sullivan of Nemo, Texas; and many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and a brother, Richard.

The family has requested that memorials be directed to Holy Spirit Retirement Home.

+1 
Obit-Christy Smith Funeral Home logo
To send flowers to the family of Mary Vandenberg, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 2
Visitation
Sunday, February 2, 2020
2:00PM-4:00PM
Christy-Smith Funeral Homes - Larkin Chapel
2320 Outer Drive North
Sioux City, IA 51104
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Mary's Visitation begins.
Feb 2
Rosary
Sunday, February 2, 2020
3:30PM
Christy-Smith Funeral Homes - Larkin Chapel
2320 Outer Drive North
Sioux City, IA 51104
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Mary's Rosary begins.
Feb 2
Parish Vigil Service
Sunday, February 2, 2020
4:00PM
Christy-Smith Funeral Homes - Larkin Chapel
2320 Outer Drive North
Sioux City, IA 51104
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Mary's Parish Vigil Service begins.
Feb 3
Funeral
Monday, February 3, 2020
11:00AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church - Ponca, NE
421 W/ 2nd St.
Ponca, NE 68770
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Mary's Funeral begins.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News