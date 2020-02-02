Sioux City
Mary "Annette" Vandenberg, 80, of Sioux City, died Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at Holy Spirit Retirement Home in Sioux City.
Services will be 11 a.m. Monday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Ponca, Neb. Burial will be in Calvary at South Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be 2 to 4 p.m. today, with a rosary at 3:30 p.m. and a prayer service at 4 p.m.,, at Larkin Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, 2320 Outer Drive North.
Mary "Annette" Sullivan, the daughter of Daniel and Marie (Andersen) Sullivan, was born on Jan. 16, 1940, in Ponca. She graduated from high school in Ponca.
You have free articles remaining.
On Feb. 6, 1960, Annette was united in marriage with Raymond J. Vandenberg. She was employed as an administrative assistant at St. Luke's Hospital and then IBP. Annette also worked many years providing childcare in her home. She retired while working in food service for the South Sioux City School System. Raymond died on Feb. 3, 2015.
Annette was an avid Husker fan and greatly loved dogs.
Annette is survived by her children, Richard Vandenberg of South Sioux City, Deb Klaiber of Lyman, S.C., and Joan Vandenberg-Meyer of Overland Park, Kan.; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; siblings, Nick Sullivan of Ponca, Catherine Haden of Lincoln, Neb., Dan Sullivan of Sioux Falls, S.D., Mary Summers of Minneapolis, Marge Meinen of Spirit Lake, Iowa, Elaine Tillman of Le Mars, Iowa, Joan Taylor of Ponca, and John Sullivan of Nemo, Texas; and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and a brother, Richard.
The family has requested that memorials be directed to Holy Spirit Retirement Home.
Service information
2:00PM-4:00PM
2320 Outer Drive North
Sioux City, IA 51104
3:30PM
2320 Outer Drive North
Sioux City, IA 51104
4:00PM
2320 Outer Drive North
Sioux City, IA 51104
11:00AM
421 W/ 2nd St.
Ponca, NE 68770