Mary "Annette" Vandenberg, 80, of Sioux City, died Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at Holy Spirit Retirement Home in Sioux City.

Services will be 11 a.m. Monday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Ponca, Neb. Burial will be in Calvary at South Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be 2 to 4 p.m. today, with a rosary at 3:30 p.m. and a prayer service at 4 p.m.,, at Larkin Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, 2320 Outer Drive North.

Mary "Annette" Sullivan, the daughter of Daniel and Marie (Andersen) Sullivan, was born on Jan. 16, 1940, in Ponca. She graduated from high school in Ponca.

On Feb. 6, 1960, Annette was united in marriage with Raymond J. Vandenberg. She was employed as an administrative assistant at St. Luke's Hospital and then IBP. Annette also worked many years providing childcare in her home. She retired while working in food service for the South Sioux City School System. Raymond died on Feb. 3, 2015.

Annette was an avid Husker fan and greatly loved dogs.