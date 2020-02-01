Mary 'Annette' Vandenberg
Mary 'Annette' Vandenberg

Sioux City

80, died Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. Service: Feb. 3, 11 a.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church, Ponca, Neb. Burial: Calvary at South Creek Cemetery. Visitation: Feb. 2, 2-4 p.m., Larkin Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes.

Service information

Feb 2
Visitation
Sunday, February 2, 2020
2:00PM-4:00PM
Christy-Smith Funeral Homes - Larkin Chapel
2320 Outer Drive North
Sioux City, IA 51104
Feb 2
Parish Vigil Service
Sunday, February 2, 2020
4:00PM
Christy-Smith Funeral Homes - Larkin Chapel
2320 Outer Drive North
Sioux City, IA 51104
Feb 3
Funeral
Monday, February 3, 2020
11:00AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church - Ponca, NE
421 W/ 2nd St.
Ponca, NE 68770
