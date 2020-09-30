 Skip to main content
Mary Beth Scott
Sioux City

Mary Beth Scott of Sioux City, passed away early morning Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020.

Services will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.

Mary Beth was born in Early Iowa. She graduated from Buena Vista University and went on to be a devoted mother, teacher and musician who loved her students. Mary Beth spent large amounts of time as an organist, musical liturgist and choir director.

Mary Beth is survived by her husband, Charles “Bill” Scott of Sioux City; her children, Stephen and Arfa of Boonton, N.J., Brendan of Chicago, Ill., and Victoria of New York, N.Y.; and family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Audice Summers; and brother, Raymond Summers of West Des Moines.

