Marcus, Iowa
Mary Case, 87, of rural Marcus, passed away at her home Thursday, May 16, 2019.
Per Mary’s wishes, there will be no services. Arrangements are under the direction of Greenwood-Schubert Funeral Home in Marcus. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.greenwoodfuneral.com.
Mary Colletta, the daughter of Hugh and Katherine (Carel) Connor, was born on Dec. 19, 1931, in Sioux City. She grew up on her family's farm near Le Mars, Iowa, and attended Union High School. She then graduated from St. Joseph's School of Nursing in Sioux City.
Mary was united in marriage to Delbert Case, and the two settled on a farm southwest of Marcus, where they raised their three sons. In addition to being a busy farm wife and mother, Mary was the school nurse for the Marcus School District from 1966 through 1994.
Survivors include her husband, Delbert; three sons, Tom (Lauren) Case of Missoula, Mont., Gary (Evelyn) Case of Jefferson City, Mo., and Blane Case of Lincoln, Neb.; and two grandsons, Seth and Dan.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Hugh and Kit Connor; a daughter-in-law, Kim Case; twin grandsons; a grandson, Joey; brothers, Carel (La Donna) Connor, Gerald Connor, and Dan (Shirley) Connor; and her in-laws, Oscar and Ruth Case.