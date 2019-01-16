Sioux City
Mary Catherine Fleming, 70, of Sioux City, was welcomed into the kingdom of heaven with open arms Friday, Jan. 11, 2019. Just as in life, she was surrounded by her loving family, her most precious source of love and joy.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Holy Cross Parish-St. Michael Church, 2223 Indian Hills Drive, in Sioux City, with the Rev. David Hemann, Celebrant. Entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, with a rosary at 4 p.m. and a vigil service at 7 p.m., at Holy Cross Parish-Blessed Sacrament Church, 3012 Jackson St., in Sioux City. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Born in Le Mars, Iowa, on Nov. 18, 1948, to Edna and Eugene Russell, Mary Catherine was one of seven children. She attended St. Michael's Grade School and graduated from Bishop Heelan Catholic High School in 1967. She later received her bachelor of science degree in nursing from Creighton University.
While in Omaha, she met Tom Fleming and the two celebrated the sacrament of Holy Matrimony on Sept. 16, 1972, at St. Michael's Church in Sioux City. Through 46 years of marriage, they welcomed, loved and raised three daughters.
As a nurse, Mary Catherine brought this same dedication of compassion and caring throughout 45 years of service to her patients at St. Luke's Hospital. She served 11 years on the board of directors at Trinity Heights, enjoyed playing Bunco and was part of the same bridge group for 40 years. She will forever be remembered by family and friends for her grace, warmth and tireless work ethic.
Mary was a person who always put the needs of others before her own, leading a life of service that allowed her to touch countless lives through her kindness and generosity. She was a wonderful, beautiful person who was loved by so many and returned that love many times over.
Above all, she was loved and cherished by her husband, daughters and grandchildren, who have always been her greatest source of happiness. She cherished the many memories made with them through visits, family vacations and holidays. She always enjoyed hosting family events and cooking Italian family recipes. Mary instilled values and traditions, faith, wisdom and unconditional love to her family. And in doing so, her light is evident in each of her daughters, inspiring them to continue the traditions, her love of family, and her devotion to the nursing profession.
Mary Catherine now enjoys eternal peace in heaven and has been reunited with her beloved parents and sister. Her spirit will live on through all who loved her dearly, and we will carry her memory with us forever.
She is survived by her husband, Tom Fleming; her three daughters, Allison (Dan) Douglas of Omaha, Stacy (Matt) Schonrock of Kansas City, and Lindsey (Rory) Audino of Omaha; eight grandchildren, Catherine, Mallory and Jack Douglas, Hudson and Leighton Schonrock, and Hayden, Mila and Landrie Audino; two brothers, Tom (Kathryn) Russell and Greg (Lisa) Russell of Omaha; three sisters, Trish (David) Coriden of San Antonio, Texas, Diane Russell of Minneapolis, and Sandra (Bill) LaRue of New Orleans; and many nieces and nephews.
Mary was preceded in death by her older sister, Norma Jean Russell; and her parents, Edna and Eugene Russell.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Trinity Heights or Holy Cross Parish.