Sioux City
Surrounded by the family she nurtured and loved, Kay Lagan, 81, of Sioux City, completed her earthly journey on Jan. 29, 2019, following a long challenge with Alzheimer's.
Private services for the family are planned. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.
Those who knew and met Kay, saw a woman with a strong work ethic, faith and a love of God. She was an Irish spirit who took the words impossible or can't be done as a challenge. Kay was a doer, who also possessed a servant's heart.
Mary Catherine "Kay" Harris was born to Gertrude Monahan on Sept. 10, 1937 in Sioux City. Kay loved her five siblings, Elizabeth "Bettie," Anne Marie, Jean, Ruth and Kenneth "Kenny." A lifelong resident of Sioux City, Kay graduated from East High School in 1955. She loved her high school years and was involved as a cheerleader and part-time secretary. Kay also loved to learn and she graduated as the valedictorian of her class. While attending East, Kay met the love of her life - East High alum, Lauren "Skip" Lagan.
For more than 62 years, Kay and Skip were inseparable.Following their marriage in 1956, God blessed them with five children, Gregg (Sarah) of Des Moines, Carla (Todd Johnson) of Flagstaff, Ariz., Linda (Sid) Shoemaker of Sioux City, Katie (Karl) Mockler of Burbank, S.D., and Kyle (Leslie) of Lee Summit, Mo. Kay loved being Nana to her 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Kay's passion for learning, and outgoing personality, served her well during a long career of working with the public and Sioux City business community. Kay was executive secretary to the general manager of the Sheraton-Martin Hotel and held several roles at the Sheraton-Warrior Hotel. In 1969, she transitioned to banking when she began a 32-year career at Security National Bank. Kay worked in personnel before joining the commercial lending department. There she served as a credit assistant and commercial loan officer. In 1985, she was named vice president, commercial loan services, a position she held until her retirement in 2002.
Serving the community was important to Kay. She was a board member of the Siouxland Economic Development Corporation for 20 years, including six years as chairperson. Kay advocated for women through the Small Business Administration Women in Business program. Annual campaigns for the United Way of Siouxland benefited from her service. For more than 30 years, Kay served as secretary of the Little Yellow Dog Auction Club, and was made an honorary lifetime member. In 2001, Kay was honored as the Siouxland Woman of the Year by Quota International of Sioux City.
Kay saw her personal health challenges as opportunities to help others. As a breast cancer survivor, Kay was a Pink Ribbon Ambassador for breast cancer education and research and she helped newly diagnosed breast cancer patients through the Reach to Recovery program. Before needing Hospice of Siouxland services for herself, Kay and Skip ministered for several years as hospice volunteers. Through her involvement, Kay discovered and adopted a diverse group of people in need.They included the elderly, the lonely and families adjusting to a new culture. She and Skip provided countless rides, warm hugs, a listening ear and friendship.
None of Kay's accomplishments or opportunities would have been possible without her strong faith. She was a member of St. Michael Church in Sioux City for more than 60 years. Especially during her retirement years, she treasured her opportunities to help build the faith community. Kay served as a lector, Eucharistic minister at church and local hospitals, CEO instructor, confirmation mentor and a facilitator for the Grief and Growth program. She helped involve more people at Mass by scheduling them as greeters and gift bearers for several years. Kay was a sacristan for daily and every weekend Mass. She shared her finance knowledge with the parish, Bishop Heelan High School and the Diocese of Sioux City as well.
Kay is survived by her favorite husband, Skip; children; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and her sister, Anne Marie.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Gertrude; three siblings; and brother-in-law, Dennis "Jim" Gorman.
Those wishing to remember Kay are invited to send memorials to Hospice of Siouxland or Little Yellow Dog Auction Club.