Mary C. Weingartner, 93, of Sioux City, died Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at a Sioux City hospital after a short illness.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Wakonda, S.D., with the Rev. David Roehrich officiating. Burial will be in St. Patrick's Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Larkin Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes.
Mary C. "Kay" Weingartner was born on Dec. 22, 1924, on the W.A. Dwyer homestead near Wakonda, Clay County, S.D., first child of John H. and Ella F. (Dwyer) Weingartner. She attended rural Pleasant Valley School for eight years. She graduated from Wakonda High School in 1942. After graduation from NBT Business College in Sioux City in 1944, she went to work for Albertson's, which later became Sioux Tools, retiring in 1986.
She was a longtime member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Sioux City. Mary Kay enjoyed reading, taking long walks, and visiting with friends. Her family was the most important focus in her life. She made many charitable donations to local organizations and has left a memorial to Holy Cross Parish School and St. Patrick's Cemetery maintenance fund.
Survivors include one brother, Russ Weingartner and his wife, Sue, of Helena, Mont.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Lorraine McClain, John Weingartner, and Irene Weingartner.