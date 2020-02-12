Overland Park, Kan., formerly Sioux City
Mary Corley Smith, 86, of Overland Park, formerly of Sioux City, died Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at her home, after a long illness.
Plans for a private family memorial will be finalized at a later date.
Mary was born Oct. 2, 1933, in Jackson, Mich. She was the youngest daughter of Ennis and Dorothy (Turner) Corley. She met her future husband, Donald J. Smith, while moving into her freshman dorm at Hillsdale College in Hillsdale, Mich. Mary finished her education at the Katherine Gibbs School in Chicago, Ill.
After living in the Detroit area, Mary and Don moved to Sioux City, Iowa, in the 1960s, where she lived for nearly 50 years.
Mary was an avid tennis player, and she traveled regularly with Don to watch tennis across the country and world. She also enjoyed reading novels, playing bridge and spending time with her English Springer Spaniels.
Mary is survived by two of her sons, "Smitty" Tod (Kelley) of Overland Park, and grandchildren, Mitchell of Chicago, and Turner (Kristyna) of Lawrence, Kan., and son, Jay (Mary Lynn) of Wellesley, Mass., and grandchildren Sabrina of Austin, Texas, and Katrina and Spenser, both of Wellesley, Mass. She is also survived by her sister, Susie Laskoske of Lancaster, Pa.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and her youngest son, Lee.