Mary 'Doats' Cunningham

Watertown, S.D., formerly South Sioux City

Mary "Doats" Cunningham passed away on Wednesday, July, 12, 2023, at Avantara Nursing Home in Watertown at the age of 82.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 18, at Wight & Comes Funeral Chapel with a wake service at 7 p.m. Funeral mass will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 19, at Immaculate Conception Church in Watertown with Father Shaun Haggerty officiating. Interment will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, Watertown.

Mary Catherine Cunningham was born May 12, 1941, to Henry Russell Brown, MD and Mary Ruth (Carroll) Brown in Watertown where she attended Immaculate Conception School and Watertown High School. She then attended the University of South Dakota.

On April 24, 1965, she married Jack Cunningham at Holy Name Catholic Church in Watertown, and the couple settled in South Sioux City to raise a family before retiring in Watertown at Lake Kampeska. Mary stayed home to raise her kids until they were school-aged, and then worked several management and administrative jobs including many years at IBP, Marion Health Center, and Prairie Lakes Hospital. She was always volunteering her time to help others including meals-on-wheels, leading her church family group, and donating blood for decades. She loved entertaining family and friends, watching her granddaughters grow into fine young ladies, reading, music, and dancing.

She is survived by her sons James (Carrie) Cunningham of Sioux City, and John Cunningham of Watertown; granddaughters Erin and Ally; and an abundance of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Jack; parents; brothers Russell Brown, MD and James Brown; and sisters Carroll (Rich) Guddal, Virginia (Gerald) Tracy, Constance (Earle) Kinsman, and Patricia (James) Hanson.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be designated to Alzheimer's Disease research (https://act.alz.org/site/Donation2) or Immaculate Conception Church, 309 2nd Ave SE, Watertown, SD 57201.