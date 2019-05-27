Sioux City
Mary E. "Betty" Bauerly, 84, of Sioux City, died Friday, May 24, 2019, at her home in Sioux City, after a lengthy illness with Alzheimer’s Disease.
Services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Holy Cross Parish-St. Michael Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Larkin Chapel, 2320 Outer Drive North.
Betty Brennan, the daughter of Patrick Joseph and Mary "Nell" Brennan, was born Oct. 16, 1934, in Atlanta, Ga. She moved to Sioux City as a child and was educated in the Catholic schools. She graduated from Bishop Heelan Catholic High School in 1952. Betty went on to graduate from St. Joseph School of Nursing in 1955 as a Registered Nurse.
On April 28, 1956, Betty was united in marriage with Gail Bauerly at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Sioux City. She was employed at St. Joseph Hospital early in her nursing career and then was a stay-at- home mother while their children were young. Betty then worked at Sunrise Manor, where she remained for more than 30 years.
Betty was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church. She enjoyed puzzles, reading, gardening, and spending time with family.
Betty is survived by her husband, Gail of Sioux City; their children, Jim (Diane) Bauerly of Sioux City, Kathy (Craig) Engel of Longmont, Colo., and Julie (Dave) Kaplan of Sioux City; eight grandchildren, Tiffany Bauerly (Daven De Kok), Staci Schoorman (husband, Brad), Nick Bauerly, Kyle Engel, Kami Arford (husband, Chris), Evan Engel, Adam Kapan (wife, Haley), and Cassy Kaplan; six great-grandchildren; a sister, Martha Ihrman of East Rochester, N.Y.; sisters-in-law, Dawn Bauerly and Sally Bauerly; and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, William; and a brother, Pat Brennan.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to Hospice of Siouxland and her devoted caretakers from Visiting Angels.