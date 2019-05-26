Sioux City
84, died Friday, May 24, 2019. Service: May 29 at 10 a.m., Holy Cross Parish-St. Michael Catholic Church. Burial: Calvary Cemetery. Visitation: May 28 from 5 to 7 p.m., Larkin Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes.
Sioux City
