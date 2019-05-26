{{featured_button_text}}

Sioux City

84, died Friday, May 24, 2019.  Service:  May 29 at 10 a.m., Holy Cross Parish-St. Michael Catholic Church.  Burial:  Calvary Cemetery.  Visitation:  May 28 from 5 to 7 p.m., Larkin Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes.

the life of: Mary E. 'Betty' Bauerly
