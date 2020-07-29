× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mary E. Kelly

Sioux City

Mary E. Kelly, 72, of Sioux City, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020, at a local hospital.

Services will be 11 a.m. Friday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Burial will be 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3, at Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Mary was born on Dec. 27, 1947, in Uehling, Neb., to William and Hildred Wiese. She graduated high school and went on to receive her master's degree in microbiology. Mary was united in marriage to William Kelly on Sept. 8, 1973, in Sioux City. Together they enjoyed traveling.

In her early career, Mary taught high school. She then went on to become a med-tech at St. Luke's, where she worked for 36 years. During her career, Mary taught classes at WITCC and upcoming students at St. Luke's. Mary enjoyed reading, cooking, baking and spending time with her dogs. She was an amazing seamstress and was a member of the South Bottoms.