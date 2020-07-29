Mary E. Kelly
Sioux City
Mary E. Kelly, 72, of Sioux City, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020, at a local hospital.
Services will be 11 a.m. Friday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Burial will be 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3, at Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Mary was born on Dec. 27, 1947, in Uehling, Neb., to William and Hildred Wiese. She graduated high school and went on to receive her master's degree in microbiology. Mary was united in marriage to William Kelly on Sept. 8, 1973, in Sioux City. Together they enjoyed traveling.
In her early career, Mary taught high school. She then went on to become a med-tech at St. Luke's, where she worked for 36 years. During her career, Mary taught classes at WITCC and upcoming students at St. Luke's. Mary enjoyed reading, cooking, baking and spending time with her dogs. She was an amazing seamstress and was a member of the South Bottoms.
Those left to honor her memory include her husband, William Kelly of Sioux City; brother-in-law, Jack Mahnke of Sioux City; niece, Jamie (Chris) Zyzda of Sioux City and their children Rylie and Nate; niece, Lori (Brandon) Willis of Denver, Colo., and their child Quinn; nephew, Ryan Mahnke of Omaha, Neb., and his children Landon and Carson; and longtime friend, Janet Nowlen of Sioux City.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Sioux City or Noah's Hope Animal Rescue.
