Mary E. Mueller, 88, of Le Mars, passed away Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at Accura Healthcare of Le Mars.

Services will be 2 p.m. Thursday at St. John's Lutheran Church in Le Mars. The Rev. Chris Meier will officiate. Burial will be in Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be 1 p.m. until service time Thursday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Mauer-Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through www.mauerjohnsonfh.com.

Mary Eileen Mueller was born on Aug. 31, 1931, near Struble, Iowa, the daughter of Emil and Mabel (Nicholson) Mueller. She attended country school near her home and later went to school in Struble. Mary completed high school in Le Mars and continued her education at Wayne State Teacher's College. During her high school and college years, Mary worked as a lifeguard and taught swimming lessons. After earning a degree in elementary education, Mary began teaching in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She later moved to Hermosa, Calif. and continued teaching elementary students. Mary retired from teaching in California and returned to Le Mars.