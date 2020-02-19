Le Mars, Iowa
Mary E. Mueller, 88, of Le Mars, passed away Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at Accura Healthcare of Le Mars.
Services will be 2 p.m. Thursday at St. John's Lutheran Church in Le Mars. The Rev. Chris Meier will officiate. Burial will be in Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be 1 p.m. until service time Thursday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Mauer-Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through www.mauerjohnsonfh.com.
Mary Eileen Mueller was born on Aug. 31, 1931, near Struble, Iowa, the daughter of Emil and Mabel (Nicholson) Mueller. She attended country school near her home and later went to school in Struble. Mary completed high school in Le Mars and continued her education at Wayne State Teacher's College. During her high school and college years, Mary worked as a lifeguard and taught swimming lessons. After earning a degree in elementary education, Mary began teaching in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She later moved to Hermosa, Calif. and continued teaching elementary students. Mary retired from teaching in California and returned to Le Mars.
Mary was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Le Mars. She cared for her mother and the two of them traveled extensively. Family was central in Mary's life and she was known as the family historian. Along with caring for her mother, Mary volunteered at the Le Mars Public Library.
Grateful to have shared her life is a niece, Sharon Sharpe of Phoenix, Ariz.; a nephew and his wife, David and Jackie Smith of Phoenix; grandnieces, Bethany Sharpe of Richmond, Va., and Kristen (Aaron) Lopez of Phoenix; along with numerous cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister and her husband, Betty and Earl Smith; and a niece, Mary Beth Smith.