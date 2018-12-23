Marcus, Iowa
Mary Elaine Polson, 95, of Marcus, passed away Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, at Heartland Care Center in Marcus.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Grace United Methodist Church in Marcus. The Rev. Chris Childs will officiate. Burial will be in Marcus Amherst Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. Wednesday, with the family present 5 to 7 p.m. and an Eastern Star service at 7 p.m., at Earnest-Johnson Funeral Home in Marcus. Visitation will resume 9:30 a.m. until service time Thursday at the church. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through www.mauerjohnsonfh.com.
Mary Elaine Haight was born on Sept. 19, 1923, in Aurelia, Iowa, to William and Ruth (Williams) Haight. She graduated high school and married Langdon Polson on June 16, 1946, at St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Cherokee, Iowa.
Mary was a member of Grace United Methodist Church, UMW, Eastern Star, Daughters of the Nile, Shrine Ladies, and Kanduettes. She enjoyed traveling, baking (made the best angel food cakes), and spending time with her family. The family wishes to thank all the wonderful, caring staff at Heartland Care Center, Cherokee Regional Hospice, and Rev. Chris Childs.
Grateful to have shared her life are her sons and their wives, Gene and Vivian Polson and Randall and Teresa Polson, all of Marcus; and two grandsons, Zach and Logan Polson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Karol; twin grandsons, Graeme Michael and Lucas Jon Polson; a brother, Dean; and a sister, Marguerite.