Sioux City
Mary Elizabeth Mullin, 82, of Sioux City, died on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at a local hospital.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 at Holy Cross Parish- Blessed Sacrament Church. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Cherokee, Iowa. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at the church. Larkin Chapel Christy Smith Funeral Homes is in charge of arrangements.
Mary was born on Nov. 13, 1936 in Des Moines, Iowa, the daughter of Joe and Katherine (Novinsky) Mullin. She graduated from St. Joseph Academy in Des Moines. She retired from Northwestern Bell after many years of service.
She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Parish in Sioux City and was active with the Council of Catholic Women. She enjoyed travel and spending time at the Mullin cabin on Spirit Lake.
You have free articles remaining.
Mary is survived by her sister Helen Mullin of Wahoo, Neb.; Her brothers Joe (Rosemary) Mullin of Des Moines, William (Pat) Mullin of Beresford, S. D., and Tom (Janet) Mullin of Bloomington, Minn.,along with many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Kay Mullin, Theresa Brittain, Margaret Babl, and a brother, John Michael who died at a young age.
The family sincerely thanks the staff at Holy Spirit Retirement Home and Mercy One Medical Center who both provided outstanding compassionate and Skilled Care to Mary.
Mary requested that in lieu of flowers, that memorials be made to Blessed Sacrament Parish or Bishop Heelan High School.