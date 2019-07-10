Dakota Dunes
Mary Ellen Brady, 79, of Dakota Dunes, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Holy Spirit Retirement Home following a courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. The Rev. Terry Roder will officiate. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. today with the family present 5 to 8 p.m. and a vigil service at 7 p.m., all at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Mary Ellen was born on Dec. 1, 1939, in Remsen, Iowa, the daughter of Arnold and Lorraine (Frank) Steichen. Mary Ellen grew up in the Remsen area. She graduated from Remsen St. Mary's High School and then attended Iowa State University. She worked with her father in the family business, The Golden Pheasant Restaurant, in Remsen. In 1976, Mary Ellen moved to Sioux City and worked for the Old Northwest Insurance Agency for several years.
On Oct. 7, 1976, Mary Ellen married Robert Brady in Sioux City.
Mary Ellen was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and served as a Eucharistic minister. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren at Lake Okoboji, going to all of their activities, and playing bridge and pinochle. Mary Ellen cherished her time spent with her uncle, Father Richard Frank.
Survivors include her husband, Robert Brady of Dakota Dunes; her children, Laurie Kane of Omaha, Russ Rosenquist of Chandler, Ariz., Lisa Myers of Sioux City, and Randy Rosenquist of Dakota Dunes; her brothers and sisters, Shirley Bass of Remsen, Sandy Phillips (Dennis) of Remsen, Gary Steichen (Ann) of Omaha, Vickie Peters (David) of Remsen, Doug Steichen (Katie) of Remsen, Debbie Hagey of Remsen, Nancy McMahon (Gary) of Omaha, David Steichen of Remsen, and Dan Steichen (Sue) of Remsen; 13 grandchildren, Justin, Kaylee, Allison, Ashley, Wesley, Rhyen, Robert, Rachel, Rylee, Randy Jr., Sydney, Courtney and Nicholas; a great-grandson, Roman; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mary Ellen was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Rick Rosenquist and Robert Brady Jr.; and a son-in-law, David Kane.