Dakota Dunes
79, died Saturday, July 6, 2019. Service: July 11 at 10:30 a.m., Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Burial: Calvary Cemetery. Visitation: July 10 from 4 to 8 p.m., at the church. Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.
