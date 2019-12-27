Mary Ellen Jongma
Mary Ellen Jongma

Brunsville, Iowa

57, died Friday, Dec. 20, 2019. Memorial service: Dec. 28, 1 p.m., Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes. Visitation: Dec. 28, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., at the funeral home.

Service information

Dec 28
Visitation
Saturday, December 28, 2019
11:00AM-1:00PM
Christy-Smith Funeral Homes - Morningside Chapel
1801 Morningside Avenue
Sioux City-0526, IA 51106
Dec 28
Memorial Service
Saturday, December 28, 2019
1:00PM
Christy-Smith Funeral Homes - Morningside Chapel
1801 Morningside Avenue
Sioux City-0526, IA 51106
