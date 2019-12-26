Brunsville, Iowa

Mary Ellen Jongma, 57, of Brunsville, died Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at a Sioux City hospital.

Memorial services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, 1801 Morningside Ave., in Sioux City. Visitation with the family will be 11 a.m. until service time Saturday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.christysmith.com.

Mary was born on Sunday, March 11, 1962, in Sioux City, to Stephen and Sharon (Desmond) Monroe. She was a graduate of Sioux City West High School in 1980.

She married Dwayne Jongma on July 26, 1986, in South Sioux City. Mary worked at Western Iowa Tech Community College for 30 years as a secretary.

Her hobbies included camping, fishing on the Red River along the Minnesota and North Dakota border, and making snow bunnies. Mary's family was very important to her and she treasured spending time with them, especially her grandchildren, Joseph and Amelia.