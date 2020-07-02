Mary Ellen McGill

Services for family and extended family will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. Mary's Catholic, with burial to follow. A brief prayer service where memories will be shared will begin at 6:30 p.m. today at Parkview Event Center. A celebration of Mary Ellen's life will begin thereafter with the family until 9 p.m. Masks are encouraged and available at the door, social distancing would be appreciated. Appetizers and drinks will be served. Arrangements are under the direction of Porter Funeral Home in Rock Valley.