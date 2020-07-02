Mary Ellen McGill
View Comments

Mary Ellen McGill

{{featured_button_text}}
Mary Ellen McGill

Mary Ellen McGill

Rock Valley, Iowa

Mary Ellen McGill, 90, of Rock Valley, died Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Hegg Health Center in Rock Valley.

Services for family and extended family will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. Mary's Catholic, with burial to follow. A brief prayer service where memories will be shared will begin at 6:30 p.m. today at Parkview Event Center. A celebration of Mary Ellen's life will begin thereafter with the family until 9 p.m. Masks are encouraged and available at the door, social distancing would be appreciated. Appetizers and drinks will be served. Arrangements are under the direction of Porter Funeral Home in Rock Valley.

Survivors include her children, Frank (Bonnie) McGill, Michele McGill, Mark (Kathy) McGill, Mary Pat (Alan) Miller, Myra (Dale) Steen, Paul (Erin Schroeder) McGill and Maureen (Charles) Hoogeveen; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Ellen McGill as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News